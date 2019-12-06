2019 Annual Jingle Mingle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The single parent scholarship fund of Northwest Arkansas held its Annual Jingle Mingle holiday event.

The organizations thanked all their donors for the contributions they’ve made to help single parents achieve higher education.

Nearly 300 people gathered at Stone Chapel in Fayetteville to support the fund.

SPSF Executive Director, Tyler B. Clark said “this last year, we gave a little over 400-thousand dollars away to single moms and dads who are going back to work in Northwest Arkansas, who are coming off government subsidies and are really becoming models for their children for future education goals.”

The single parent scholarship fund has been awarding scholarships to local, single parents for 35 years. Scholarships are completely funded through events like Jingle Mingle and monetary donations made by the community all year long.