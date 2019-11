SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — “Christmas Vacation” comes to Springdale on Saturday, November 30th starting at 6:00 PM. It’s The 23rd Annual Christmas Parade of the Ozarks.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Vacation,” which is a lighthearted, fun theme that was inspired by the Griswold’s, the President’s award winners from 2018.

The parade will begin at Parsons Stadium and will conclude at Harris Street where the parade will turn right (North) and disperse along Johnson Street.