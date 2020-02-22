2020 Census informative meeting held in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The 2020 Census is fast approaching and a presentation by the Springdale Complete Count Committee explained why participation is important for the community.
Some topics that were addressed include:
- How is Census data used?
- Is there a citizenship question on the Census?
- Are our responses confidential? How do we know our information is safe?
- Who is most likely not to be counted, and who is most likely to respond to the questionnaire?
- Is the Census questionnaire available in languages other than English? What are they?
The event took place at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.