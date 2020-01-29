2020 Census public awareness meeting

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — A meeting in Gentry focused on outreach for the 2020 census.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehiring’s office partnered with the Gentry Library for the meeting.

A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau gave a presentation on the importance of the census and how it will be conducted.

Gentry School Superintendent Terrie Metz was at the meeting to learn how the census can benefit her community.

“Having a true count of your population helps with funding in all areas and so that’s why I’m here. Trying to encourage and figure out a way that we can help make the numbers more accurate,” Metz said.

The census starts on April 1.