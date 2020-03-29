22 injured, two hospitalized in Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Twenty-two people are hospitalized after a tornado tore through Jonesboro Saturday, March 28.

In a press conference today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared it a disaster area.

He said this will help speed up the process of getting resources to people who need it.

Local officials say there a number of damaged buildings and down powerlines.

They said clean-up will take several days.

So far no deaths have been reported.

Residents have been told to continue practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.

We have buildings that are still not safe to be in that we’re still trying to verify if the electricity is out or it’s on. Some low lying lines and things like that on streets we’re still working on. It’s going to be a several-day operation to get that cleaned up. The volunteers have been great. We have more than what we need now at this time, but in days going down the road, we’re going to need more. Craighead County Sheriff Mary Boyd