FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Students and families took to the street for the 24th annual MLK Freedom March, hosted by the NWA MLK council.

The organization’s president tells me every year the march just keeps getting bigger.​ Participants began at the University of Arkansas where Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan kicked things off. The group then began to march, singing songs like “We shall overcome” and “We’re marching for freedom.”

President of the Council, Dr. John L Colbert said this was an opportunity for the community to come together and pay homage to Dr. King and what he stood for — freedom, equality and justice for all.​

“Young, old, Hispanic, black, white, that is just showing us what Dr. King wanted us to do. He wanted us to come together as a nation. Regardless of color, we’re all here together as human beings.​ The march ended at the Arkansas Union with a vigil and a performance by the St. James Missionary Baptist Church choir.

There will also be a recommitment ceremony Saturday night at the Fayetteville town center at 7 pm. It features Fort Smith Mayor George McGill.