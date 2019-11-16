$27 Million baseball facility to be constructed at Baum-Walker Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new $27 million baseball development center will soon be constructed for the University of Arkansas baseball program.

It will be located in the right field corner of Baum-Walker Stadium.

The 49,000 square foot facility will include a long list of updates:

Expanded locker room

Team meeting room

Strength and conditioning center

Nutrition center

Pitching and Development Lab

Tunnel to connect the facility with the first base dugout.

In June, the Board of Trustees approved a final project cost of $27 million for the facility.

Kevin Trainor, Senior Associate Athletic Director, says it will be funded entirely by athletic revenues, gifts and bond issue proceeds.

“The current facilities here in Baum-Walker Stadium were built in 1996, so as we’ve continued to expand and enhance things for our student-athletes, this is going to be the next step for the best in the country. It’s going to be a great addition to Baum-Walker stadium,” Trainor said.

The Mark Sutton Family and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation both made $500,000 gifts, naming to lobby the “Norm DeBriyn Champions Lobby.”

Inside, it will feature historical displays and interactive content showcasing the history of Razorback baseball.

Construction is set to begin next month.

It will be open for spring of 2021.