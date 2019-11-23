2nd ‘Amazing Tree’ designated at Washington Regional Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Washington Regional Medical Center celebrates the designation of an elm tree on its grounds on Friday, November 22.

The City of Fayetteville’s Urban Forestry staff, advisory board, and member of the Center celebrate only the second “Amazing Tree” of the city.

Each year, the Urban Forestry advisory board chooses a tree that exemplifies unique character in the community.

“We thought this, this one here at Washington Regional definitely needed to be recognized cause it’s so special and fantastic. It is just enormous,” said City of Fayetteville Urban Forester John Scott.

The elm is 75-feet tall, is estimated to be 250+ years, and has been termed a “witness tree” because it has been present during key historical events.