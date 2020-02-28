330 Tyson workers laid off after IT jobs outsourced

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tyson will displace 330 workers in Springdale and Chicago after IT jobs were outsourced.

Tyson Foods hired an outside provider for IT services in order to reduce costs and advance its digital technology, according to a statement from the company.

The transition will take place over the next several months.

The company said some employees will be offered a position with the service provider. Others will be offered a severance and benefits package.

Tyson Foods said it will also bring a career transition service company to help relocate employees.