OZARK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Ozark Fire Department worked a vehicle fire this morning on Interstate 40.

The fire department was on scene at the exit 37 westbound off-ramp with a semi-trailer fire.

The truck was a Tyson unit hauling 38,000 pounds of raw chicken. At one point all westbound traffic was stopped until the fire was controlled.

According to Arkansas State Police, the road was opened up at 7 a.m.