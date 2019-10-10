$3M playground to be built at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — A multi-million dollar playground will be built at the Tulsa Zoo.

According to KJRH, the $3 million playground is the first project in Phase 2 of the zoo’s Capital Campaign.

The playground was specifically designed for the Tulsa Zoo and will be called the “Behaving Like Animals” playground.

It will have nine areas featuring several things, like animal-shaped equipment, musical instruments and a skywalk.

“There will be nine areas of the playground,” Monica Ericson-Simmons, Director of Development, said. “They’re all age-appropriate. They’re also inclusive and accessible to all children, all capabilities. They’ll all include some sort of sensory play for children who may not be able to climb and swing as others can.”

It is expected to open next spring.

