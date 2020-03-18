4-hour police standoff ends in arrest of Bella Vista man

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista is in custody after a four-hour standoff with police Tuesday night, March 17.

Forty-seven-year-old Brian Wayne Clause was arrested for:

felony possession of a firearm by certain persons

felony terroristic threatening

felony injuring an animal used by law enforcement

third-degree assault on a family member

obstructing governmental operations

refusal to submit to arrest

possession of a controlled substance

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday police were called to a disturbance on Spanker Ridge Road. Police found Clause on the deck when they arrived, they said he was “extremely intoxicated.” Clause told police he wasn’t going to surrender and that, “they would have to come get him.”

For a period of time, he would go in and out of the house and the garage, according to police.

After about four hours he came to the front door. Police deployed a K9 to subdue the suspect, but Clause closed the door on the dog’s leg, causing a bruise. The K9 was sent to the door again, and this time the dog’s tail got caught in the door causing a tail fracture.

Officers finally got inside the home and detained Clause, according to the report.

Clause was transported to the Benton County Jail and is being held on no bond. His court date is April 28, 2020.