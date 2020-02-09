4A State Tournament in Farmington provides economic opportunity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas basketball program won a bid to host the 4A State Tournament early next month, and the event could be an opportunity to recruit more people to the area, said Fayetteville’s Chamber of Commerce president.

The Farmington gym is one of the best in the state, and its teams (particularly the Lady Cardinals) are considered in the upper echelon. In early March, 16 of the best boys and girls teams in 4A will play their state tournament in Farmington.

This poses an opportunity to convert out-of-town visitors into becoming Northwest Arkansans, said Steve Clark, Fayetteville’s Chamber of Commerce president.

“You would love to think 25 or 30 [people could be converted],” Clark said. “If you had 25 or 30 people who went, ‘wow, I was thinking about [moving there]. I think that’s where I want to be.”

Clark said the chamber works with Northwest Arkansas schools when they’re selected to host state tournaments. Coaches will be provided with a list of attractions and go-to spots to take the kids and parents when there’s down time between games.

Even if people don’t decide to move to the area, they’ll still eat, shop and stay in Northwest Arkansas, Clark said. So, the economic benefit is still felt from the tournament.