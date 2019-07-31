4th annual Ales for Trails craft beer festival to be held in Ft. Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are known for craft beer. One local festival is on a mission to bring craft beer lovers together for a great time while also raising funds for a good cause.

The 4th Annual ‘Ales for Trails’ craft beer festival is set to take place in Ft. Smith on Saturday, August 10th at the Harry E. Kelley River Park. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., it will include live music, food, vendors, and several outdoor activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample over 400 of the best craft beers from local breweries and the Belle Point, Burford, Central and Glazer’s distributors.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Park Partners, a non-profit organization supporting the continuation of trails in Fort Smith. For ticket info and full event details, click here.