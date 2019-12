SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s really starting to feel like Christmas in Shiloh square. About 400 students from Springdale schools are hitting the stage with their best carols.

Caroling on the Creek is in its 4th year and has become a tradition in the city. Director of Media Trent Jones said the event is a way to bring the entire community together and for students to showcase their skills.

​​The Caroling on the Creek will have its final show next Friday at 5pm.