50-foot-tall arrows stick out of ground in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — If you’re driving along Promenade Boulevard in Rogers, you might notice 50-foot arrows sticking out of the ground.

Hunter Haynes said he put them on the empty lots between New Hope Road and Oak Street because he saw an opportunity to do something cool. He also thought it would draw attention to the area.

The six arrows are made mostly of telephone poles from Carroll Electric.

The arrows’ fletchings are different colors and were made by a sign company.

Haynes got the idea from Dayton Castleman’s The Three Feathers, a sculpture in downtown Bentonville, and paid roughly $10,000 to have them made, he said.

Public art is welcome anywhere in Rogers, said Raymond Burns, president and chief executive officer at the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. He said as long as public art is done tastefully, it promotes Rogers’ commitment to arts and entertainment.

The lots are for sale, and the new owners may decide to remove the arrows, Haynes said.

The poles are meant to be up temporarily, he said.