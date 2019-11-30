5th Annual Bentonville Lites

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Bentonville’s largest animated holiday display is back on, for its fifth year.

There’re holiday lights, decorative displays, music and it’s all for a good cause. The Bentonville Lites run every night from now all the way to New Year’s Eve. Mark Valentine and his family start working on the decorations in September and their goal is to make it fun.

There’re over 100- thousand holiday lights and music plays throughout the show. This year, Valentine wanted the show to have a bigger impact by supporting multiple sclerosis research.

“Over the last year, I had a lot of people reach out to me and realized there was a lot of people in my sphere of influence, if you will, who had multiple sclerosis. I thought what can I do more for the community rather than just the light display. I can raise money for a good cause,” said Valentine.

Valentine added a candy cane decorated mailbox for visitors to drop donations. The goal is to raise $5000 for MS research.

You can find the decorated home at 3505 N.W. Edgewood avenue in Bentonville