FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7 Brew has added a new drink to its menu in memory of a fallen Fayetteville police officer and frequent customer, Officer Stephen Carr.

The Rogers drive-thru coffee company calls it “The 413” in honor of Carr’s badge #413.

The Fayetteville Police Department says Carr would regularly order the drink before his shift, to the point where some staff already had it memorized.

The drink contains blueberry, pomegranate, and Red Bull.