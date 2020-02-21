7 hurt in Northeast Arkansas school bus crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. – Seven injuries are being reported in a Friday morning school bus crash.

KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro reports it happened on Highway 63 near Bono.

A picture from the scene shows damage to the front end of the bus, identified as being from the Lawrence County School District in Walnut Ridge.

Superintendent Terry Belcher, who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, told our reporter than 19 people were on the bus. Seven suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Those taken to the hospital, Belcher said, were complaining of neck, back, and knee injuries.

He said they were headed to Jonesboro High School to a vocational class.

