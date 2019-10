FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The 7hill Homeless Shelter is partnering with the Fayetteville Fire Department for a donation drive.

A spokesperson with 7hills says the shelter has a need for basic hygienic products, clothing, outdoor gear, canned goods, blankets, and tents.

You can drop off donations at any Fayetteville Fire Station on Sunday, October 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.