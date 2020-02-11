8-year-old baking for a good cause

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A second grader’s love for cookies and his grandpa make the perfect combination for a sweet act of kindness.

“I’ve be baking for about three years now and really gotten into it​​” ​Luke Hall knows exactly what he wants to be when he grows up.

“It just came to my mind and I was thinking hmmm, I think I should be a baker when I grown up and when I got home I baked some cookies, said ​Hall who is a second grader at Holcomb Elementary.​

In the first week of February, his class participated in the annual school fundraiser for the American Heart Association.​​

His teacher Tanika Anderson-Davis said Hall was really excited about the fundraiser. “Luke of course bright eyed, bushy tail said I know what I’m going to do to help and it was because of his grandfather who had a heart attack and it really hit close to home for him.”

“​When I got $20, I spent it all on the ingredients and I baked 8 dozen cookies and 7 cakes. ​I want to help other people who had a heart attack like my grandpa​​,” said Hall.

“​He was just so sincere when he told me, ‘big dad’, I really want to do this and raise money so I’ll bake stuff for people and sell it,” said Hall’s grandfather Richard Eller.

Hall out-raised his class with treats bringing in about $125 for the American Heart Association​. Holcomb Elementary raised over $9,900 and broke its record.​ Despite all the cookies Hall bakes, his beloved grandpa doesn’t get the sweet treats, but walks instead.

“​I’m going to try and hide all of the cookies in his house because that is technically his favorite dessert​,” said Hall.

The school’s P.E. department will receive $350 to spend on equipment.​ The top 16 teachers who participated in the fundraiser won $25 gift cards to buy school supplies.​