8th Street Park development kicks-off

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Bentonville invited citizens to attend a design kick-off early Saturday afternoon to learn and give input on the development of the 8th Street Gateway Park.

Attendees of the event were treated to food trucks, inflatables, and a site hike.

In December 2019, Walmart Inc. and the Walton Family Foundation designated 100 acres of green space for park development in Bentonville.

The planned park is located west of the intersection of Southwest 8th and Southwest I streets. The share your input through an online survey, visit playbentonville.com.