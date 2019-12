FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. Research released on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, shows yet another reason to vaccinate children against measles. After a bout of measles, youngsters are more vulnerable to other germs _ from chickenpox to strep _ that they once could fend off. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Nine more mumps cases have been reported at the University of Arkansas (UA) for a total of 35, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

In early December, 26 cases of mumps had been confirmed at the UA since the beginning of fall.

UA has now requested that faculty and staff be immunized with two doses, the prior directive was only for students to be immunized, according to UA’s Assistant Vice-Chancellor of University Relations Mark Rushing.