A new science center could soon call Northwest Arkansas home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The local non-profit NWA Space is currently fundraising for a space center that’ll cost upwards of $40 million.

“We think the more people recruited into a STEM profession. Stay in those professions in these areas the better off we will all be,” said Dustin Masterson, NWA Space board member.

Right now, NWA Space is looking at a proposed location in Lowell but is considering a secondary location.

The project has been in the works for five years and the goal is to have it up and running by 2022.

They’re always looking for volunteers.

