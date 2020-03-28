A single father shares his story about leaving a job amid coronavirus pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – For seven months, Nickalas Holtmeyer worked at Blue Chair Furniture and the Spotted Goat Resale Store.

He claims his boss asked him and two other coworkers to move some furniture inside the shop Monday.

“All within close contact,” Holtmeyer said. “It wasn’t heavy but we were face to face picking stuff up and it just hit me – we shouldn’t be doing this.”

He says he was concerned over being exposed to COVID -19.

“He told me if I leave I don’t have a job no more,” Holtmeyer said. “It wasn’t worth it to me to take the risk to get sick and bring it home to my daughters.”

Holtmeyer is a single father, raising an 8 and 9-year-old. One of his daughters has had three back surgeries.

“With those back surgeries, they had to wrap a band around two of her ribs which causes her to not be able to breathe as good,” Holtmeyer said.

A health issue he’s prioritizing over a job.

“Some people live paycheck to paycheck but they also have families to take care of,” Holtmeyer said. “They have a whole family depending on them and if they get sick who is going to take care of them?”

We did speak to someone at the business. She didn’t want to go on camera but told us they have taken measures to protect everyone including regularly disinfecting the store, providing masks and gloves to staff and reducing store hours.

Still, Holtmeyer says, he didn’t feel it was the right place for him to be right now.

“I didn’t know how to feel you know, cause I know I need to work to provide for my kids but is it worth my health? Is it worth their health? It’s not,” Holtmeyer said.

Holtmeyer says until the next job – he’s taking this time to be with his daughters.