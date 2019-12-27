A stretch of sidewalk proposed for a portion of Mt. Comfort

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The south side of Mount Comfort Road, from Addington to Garland Avenues, could get a 12-foot wide sidewalk.

The cost? A bit more than $200,000.

A panel of local residents approved the idea, but it will still need to be approved by the Fayetteville City Council.

Money to build the sidewalk would come from a transportation bond that was approved in April 2019.

“It’s just a missing link that we expect will be highly utilized and it’s an important project even though it’s a small one,” said Fayetteville City Engineer Chris Brown.

The Fayetteville City Council’s Transportation Committee will look at the list early next year before it’s forwarded to the full council.