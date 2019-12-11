‘A Tuna Christmas’ to debut at Arkansas Public Theater

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Just in time for the holidays, Arkansas Public Theater is set to open the curtain on a hilarious stage play for the whole family to enjoy.

‘A Tuna Christmas’ is set to open on Friday, December 13th at The Victory Theater and runs through Sunday, December 22nd. Based in the third-smallest town in Texas, radio news personalities Thurston Wheels and Arkes Struvie report on various yuletide activities throughout the play.

Actor Chad Cox and Director Joseph Farmer stopped by KNWA Today to give some insight into what audiences can expect on stage. The play will feature two actors who play a number of characters and it doesn’t stop there. ‘A Tuna Christmas’ is a total delight for all seasons.

For a complete show schedule and ticket info, click here.