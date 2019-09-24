Breaking News
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

 

AAA: schedule holiday travel plans now to find bargain prices

KNWA

AAA suggests to "buy now" if you plan to travel for the holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — AAA and other travel experts say this is the week you should be locking down your travel plans for the holidays.

Historic data shows that nearly a quarter of travelers will have booked their Thanksgiving airfare by the end of September.

Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore says advantages to booking this early including a better chance at getting the hotel or flight you want and at a better price.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand. The closer we get to the holidays – we always see airfares continue to increase in price,” said Tornatore.

AAA suggests you start researching Holiday travel options now and book flights by October 27th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss