Multiple accidents reported along I-49 early Thursday morning

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE 9:45 A.M.: Traffic along Interstate 49 in both directions looks clear according to IDRIVE traffic cameras and there are no accidents to report. There is a bit of slowing in the Winslow area, but no accidents.

UPDATE: The southbound lane of I-49 near exit 72 in Springdale has reopened.

The northbound lane remains closed as of 7:53 a.m.

UPDATE: Police and other emergency officials are working multiple accidents, particularly along I-49, throughout Northwest Arkansas due to icy road conditions.

Multiple accidents have been reported along the highway early Thursday, including a 5-vehicle crash in Winslow, an incident near the Fulbright Expressway, and at exit 71 in Springdale. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use caution when driving.

Crews are currently working to salt icy patches, particularly on bridges along the highway.

You can see the latest on road conditions throughout the state at https://idrivearkansas.com/.

Original story:

An accident is blocking traffic on I-49 in Springdale on Thursday morning.

According to iDriveArkansas, the accident occurred at mile marker 71.3 in on I-49.

Witnesses and traffic maps report heavy traffic blockages in both the north and southbound lanes on I-49 in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Further details are not available at this time. Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing situation.