OZARK. Ark. (KNWA) — A two-vehicle accident closed I-40 West near Ozark for nearly four hours early Saturday.

The Ozark Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on I-40 westbound near the 35-mile marker exit at around 3:15 a.m. involving two tractor-trailers.

Ozark Fire officials say one truck was hauling dry goods and the other refrigerated items.

No injury was reported by either driver.