1 dead after car crosses center line on College Avenue in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a collision on North College Avenue in Fayetteville on Friday.

The Fayetteville Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident at around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and Main Drive, close to the Fayetteville/Springdale city limit line.

A preliminary investigation shows one vehicle was traveling south and drove into northbound traffic, striking the second vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the second driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A reconstruction and investigation is being completed by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police have not released the name of the victim.