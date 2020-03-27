Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

1 dead after car crosses center line on College Avenue in Fayetteville, police say

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a collision on North College Avenue in Fayetteville on Friday.

The Fayetteville Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident at around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and Main Drive, close to the Fayetteville/Springdale city limit line.

A preliminary investigation shows one vehicle was traveling south and drove into northbound traffic, striking the second vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the second driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A reconstruction and investigation is being completed by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories