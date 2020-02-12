ACT will allow students to retake individual sections

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — High school students will soon see changes to a college-admission exam.

Most colleges and universities require prospective students to match a minimum ACT score decided by those respective institutions. Higher scores can result in scholarships and grants. Until 2020, students were required to take the full, paper-based test that includes Math, English, Reading and Science sections.

Starting in September 2020, people will be able to retake individual sections of the exam without having to sit through the entire test. Also, there’ll be an option to take the test digitally.

Test administrators haven’t decided how much the individual-section retake will cost, said Mike Fotenopulos, Springdale’s academic coach, but they have determined it’ll be cheaper than the basic exam.

“I think what they’re trying to do is include everybody and get that score up,” Fotenopulos said. “Again, what we’re talking about is the superscore.”

Superscores are numbers generated by the best scores achieved in multiple tests. For example, if a student scored a 28 in Reading on one particular test but did poorly in Science, but the reverse happened on another test date, the top scores could be combined in a superscore. Some universities, including Arkansas, will take that instead of a typical composite score.

Students already get a free ACT test during their junior year, Fotenopulos said. When the new elements kick in, they’ll also get three category retakes for free.