Adair County searches for missing hunter

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — Personnel from all over northeast Oklahoma are searching for a missing hunter.

According to Dianna Yell with Adair County Emergency Management, a hunter went missing around 7 a.m. on Friday. Crews were notified around 2 p.m. of the missing hunter.

Aerial crews went up in the air at 9:15 a.m. this weekend to resume the search and are back with a mounted search team this morning on foot.

Adair County first responding agencies include Bell, Stilwell, Greasy, Hwy 51 and Mid County Fire Departments, Pafford EMS, Cherokee Nation Emergency Management Phillip Manes with their drone, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, Adair County Sheriff, Adair County Emergency Management, and OHP Helicopter.