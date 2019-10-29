ADEM surveys tornado damage in Benton Co.

This is just the beginning of a long process to see if FEMA will step in and assist the county, cities and utility departments for the cleanup costs.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Storm damage in Benton County is estimated to be more than six million dollars.

Monday, county officials and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management traveled from city to city to assess the damages. They tell us this is just the beginning of a long process to see if FEMA will step in and assist the county, cities and utility departments for the cleanup costs.

Here’s a break down of that six million assessment: $3.5 million in damages was reported by Carroll Electric. $1.5 million was reported by Siloam Springs Electric Company. The remaining $1 million is what’s been reported from Rogers, Highfill, Cave Springs, and Benton County.

McGowen and the Northwest Arkansas Area Coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, Tim Gehring, visited with the majority of those city’s and company’s and believes the costs reported are accurate and could be enough to get help from FEMA for public assistance.

This is just for public assistance meaning the help will go towards the city and county departments like road, water, and utilities.

After this assessment – the data will be sent to the state, from there the governor will decide to call for an emergency declaration and can apply for FEMA aid.