ADH: 4 more flu-related deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Four more people have died from influenza-related deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

A total of 27 flu-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season.

The first pediatric case in Arkansas was reported last week, according to ADH.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates 6,600 people have died as a result of the flu this season including 39 children.

Flu activity is reported as high in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and it’s expected to remain so for weeks.

According to the CDC website, 172.2 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed this season.

