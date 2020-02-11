ADH declares mumps outbreak at U of A over

The announcement comes after 52 days went by without someone new contracting the illness.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Dept. of Health declares the mumps outbreak at the University of Arkansas officially over.

Zac Brown with the Pat Walker Health Center at the U of A says students and staff forced off campus by the outbreak were finally able to return to campus Monday.

Brown says 38 cases of the mumps were diagnosed, some appearing as early as September.

To slow the spread, ADH issued a public health directive, requiring students who were not fully immunized with the MMR vaccine to either be vaccinated or be excluded from class.

Brown says over 400 students were not properly immunized at the start of the outbreak.

“Overall we were very impressed with the campus’s response and the overall cooperation,” Brown said. “We’re very glad that we were able to kind of contain the transmission of mumps and be able to end the outbreak as soon as possible.”

Brown says going forward the campus is stressing to its student’s ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like practicing good hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and not sharing items like drinks or vape pens.