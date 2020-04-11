ADH suspends medical marijuana card expiration dates

The Arkansas Dept. of Health reports expiration dates have been suspended due to the ongoing health crisis.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Patient and caregiver medical marijuana cards will not expire during the COVID-19 emergency.

For those wanting to obtain a card, telehealth visits are now approved to use for physician certification. 

To apply you will still need to submit a written certification form from a licensed physician in Arkansas, patient application, copy of your driver’s license and the $50 processing fee 

You can find the link to apply here.

