ADH: Vaping illnesses confirmed in Arkansas

Arkansas dealing with vaping illnesses, according to the state's health department

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Eight vaping illnesses have been confirmed in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports two confirmed cases, two probable cases and four cases that are under review involving illnesses in connection with vaping.

On Monday, September 9, the Joint Committee on Public Health and Safety discussed the health risks of vaping and hope to pass laws to regulate e-cigarettes.

Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones was at the meeting and said vaping is a problem within the schools, “In our school district alone, we have seen a 420% increase since 2016.”