Advanced cancer treatments offered locally

Deaths from cancer worldwide are projected to reach more than 13 million in 2030, according to the World Health Organization.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — New advanced treatments for cancer are on the rise and are offered here locally.

Shelley Ketter was 43 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma.

“My cancer was very progressed,” she said.

Shelley was told she had less than six months to live if treatments didn’t work.

“It’s really life-altering, the expectation of not knowing how much longer you had,” she said.

Shelley started immunotherapy — one of the newest and advanced ways to treat cancer.

Shelley’s been cancer-free for almost a year.

“When I got that first scan and they said it was clear, it was amazing to think that you know I have a chance,” she said. “This is beatable.”

A treatment that meant the difference between life and death, that’s locally in Northwest Arkansas.

Dr. Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center said a common misconception for patients in our area is that they have to travel somewhere out of state to get treatment.

“One of the amazing things about immunotherapy is wherever you go in the United States, you can get the same exact treatment that someone like Rush Limbaugh is getting, even here in Northwest Arkansas,” Dr. Jaggernauth said.

Dr. Jaggernauth said you can get the same exact treatments in Northwest Arkansas as you would at the Mayo Clinic.

“It feels absolutely amazing to take someone who is supposed to be not able to make and transform their lives and make it into something,” he said.

Something people like Shelley are extremely grateful for.

“I have a daughter and kept thinking how we were going to manage and how we were going to do these things,” Shelley said. “But we didn’t have to go far.”