Advocacy group to host citizenship workshop

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Applying for citizenship isn’t cheap or easy for permanent legal residents. But one Springdale advocacy group will host a “Free Citizenship Workshop” on Saturday with hopes of making it easier.

Arkansas Immigrant Defense will help folks who are already living in the U.S. legally know if they qualify, give them the necessary paperwork and info and also have attorneys on site to help with the legal side of things.

Mayra Esquivel is a paralegal for the group and says this’ll be a big boost for those hoping to become citizens.

“We will provide them with the mailing packet, and we will give them resources so that they can get studying for their interview and all that good stuff,” Esquivel said. “So, it’s pretty exciting.”

Saturday’s event is appointment only, and all slots have been filled. But Arkansas Immigrant Defense will host another “Free Citizenship Workshop” in February.