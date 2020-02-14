AETN to change name to Arkansas PBS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Educational Television Network (AETN) is changing its name to Arkansas PBS, the network announced on Friday.

The move, which takes effect on February 28, will feature a “new redesigned logo, a bold color/pallete, and a modern, custom typeface designed to better speak to Arkansans across platforms, from televisions to mobile devices.”

AETN has aired its programming to homes in Arkansas since 1970.

“We hope our new name encompasses everything you’ve come to love about your public media station, along with a renewed commitment to put Arkansans and Arkansas stories first and foremost,” said Courtney Pledger, executive director of AETN.

The new name will be adopted across all of AETN’s brands: Arkansas PBS Create, Arkansas PBS KIDS, Arkansas PBS WORLD, as well as for Arkansas PBS Passport, and Arkansas PBS LearningMedia.

Arkansas PBS launched a special series of Valentine’s e-cards to celebrate the news:









The statewide public media network says scheduling will not change, but programming could be adjusted “to add new programs, remove poorly performing programs and respond to ever-changing tastes and trends, as we always have.”

“For more than 50 years AETN has been a place for every Arkansan,” Arkansas Educational Telecommunications Commission Chair Skip Holland said. “We hope you will come with us as we continue to grow, evolve and respond to your interest about the great state of Arkansas and the world.”

For more information on the rebranding, or to download the eCards, visit https://www.aetn.org/alwaysarkansas.