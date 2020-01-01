Alcohol rated arrests from NYE in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — In December 2018, 839 people lost their lives to traffic crashes involving a drunk driver nationally according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” for 2019 Holiday Season ran through January 1, 2020. The goal of law enforcement was to target drunk drivers with increased patrols to decrease the number of impaired drivers.

From December 31, 2019, to 3 p.m. January 1, 2020, several people were booked into the Benton and Washington County jails for alcohol-related arrests.

In Washington County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 12 people were booked into the county jail for alcohol-related charges, according to county booking records.

Driving while intoxicated: 5

Public intoxication: 6

Minor in possession: 1

In Benton County as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 8 people were booked into the county jail for alcohol-related charges, according to county booking records.

Driving while intoxicated: 4

Minor in possession: 1

Public intoxication: 2

Open container: 1

*This story was updated as of 2:30 p.m.