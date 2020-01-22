All lanes of I-49 reopened near Winslow after wreck

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas State Police and Central EMS responded to a wreck involving multiple vehicles just north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on a bridge on Interstate 49 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. and blocked northbound lanes on I-49 for several hours.

According to Central EMS, one person was taken to a nearby hospital. They did not know the state in the injuries.

All lanes are now open and traffic is back to normal. Check IDriveArkansas.com for the latest traffic conditions.

Stay up-to-date with the area’s weather condition by getting the NWA Weather Authority App.