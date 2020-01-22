Closings
All lanes of I-49 reopened near Winslow after wreck

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas State Police and Central EMS responded to a wreck involving multiple vehicles just north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on a bridge on Interstate 49 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. and blocked northbound lanes on I-49 for several hours.

According to Central EMS, one person was taken to a nearby hospital. They did not know the state in the injuries.

All lanes are now open and traffic is back to normal. Check IDriveArkansas.com for the latest traffic conditions.

