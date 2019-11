FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A U.S. senator prepared to fight for his seat in a contentious race now appears to be running virtually unopposed.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R) was set to face Josh Mahony (D), who announced Tuesday he'd drop out of the race—two hours after the state's filing period ended. This proved a serious issue for Democrats hoping to challenge Cotton's seat, and they no longer have a viable path, said Alex Gray, a Little Rock attorney who's worked on election issues and balloting.