Allegiant announces new nonstop service from XNA to Phoenix

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Allegiant will announce a new service from XNA to Phoenix beginning in November.

The service will begin on November 14 and go to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA).

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $69.

“We’re very excited to grow again in northwest Arkansas,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re certain that Bentonville-area travelers will appreciate the opportunity to get away to enjoy all that the Valley of the Sun has to offer.”

This new seasonal route will operate twice weekly. Allegiant now serves six cities from XNA. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found here.

“We are thrilled about Allegiant’s announcement of the new seasonal route to Phoenix,” said Andrew Branch, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport chief development officer. “Allegiant continues to show their commitment to Northwest Arkansas by continuing to add service and we couldn’t be happier with the incredible growth they have enjoyed at XNA.”