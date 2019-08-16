Alma makes “Be Nice & Kind” city’s motto

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Alma has passed a resolution for a new motto.

Alma Mayor Jerry Martin passed the Harper Jernigan Resolution, which made the city’s motto, “Be Nice & Kind.”

Harper received a letter from Senator Tom Cotton that was read by Senator Cotton’s Field Representative Chris Hoover.

Harper is the daughter of Carrie Jernigan. They’re the duo who bought all the shoes from a Payless shoe store with the intention to donate them to people in need.

What started as “just shoes” evolved to a mega-event on Saturday, August 10, called 2019 River Valley KickStart. Items that were given away included bookbags, socks, fast-food vouchers and services such as haircuts, eye, and dental exams.