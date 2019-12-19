Alma named ‘trendsetting’ city for wastewater fix

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Alma has been recognized by the Arkansas Publishing Group as a “Trendsetter City” in the Natural State.

Alma was recognized after the city found a non-chemical solution to the decade-long algae problem at its wastewater treatment facility.

According to Mayor Jimmy Martin, hundreds of thousands of tiles are designed to fill with water and float at the top of the different lagoons that feed into the facility.

The tiles block sunlight — the primary source of algae growth.

Alma was also recently recognized as the 2019 Arkansas Volunteer Community of the Year.