UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old out of Lonoke County

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Police are searching for two-year-old D’Kaylei R’Nay Gregory who has been missing for two days.

Gregory weighs 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Her complexion is medium, according to police.

According to police, the toddler was taken by Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore, 23, who is described as having a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot, 6-inches and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

Police said she was last seen driving a four-door silver 2003 Nissan Sentra with Arkansas license plate 176 XWO.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police immediately.