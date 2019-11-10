American Legion hosts Veterans Stand Down

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The American Legion hosted a Veterans Stand Down in Bentonville on Saturday.

The Legion brought in homeless veterans and gave them things like food, shelter, and clothing.

It’s the first Stand Down the organization has ever held, and it’s all in honor of Veterans Day.

A veteran himself, Shawn Henning served our country for more than 20 years, and now he wants to continue giving back through drives like this.

“It’s what the American Legion is all about, taking care of our veterans, their families, and our community,” said Henning, commander of American Legion Post 77.

At least 15 veterans and their families attended Saturday’s event. The organization hopes to host more in the future.