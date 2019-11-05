American Legion post to host Veteran’s Day parade in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) —Each year the country gathers to honor those who have bravely fought for and served our country.

American Legion Post 29 of Siloam Springs is doing its part to pay tribute to military veterans across Northwest Arkansas. Jerry Cavness and J.W. Smith stopped by KNWA Today with details on an event where you can give back and say thank you to veterans.

Siloam Post 29 will host a Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 9th. Starting at 9:30 a.m. you can join the parade route taking place in Siloam Springs from the Amory. The route will continue north on Broadway, west on University and end at the Masonic Lodge.

If you would like to enter a vehicle, float or band into the parade, click here to sign up.

